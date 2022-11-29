The BIMCO expects the weakening trend in the containerized shipping market to be expected in 2023 and 2024

The future is not promising either for those who operate container ships or for those who are the owner of this type of vessel. The latest report on the containerized shipping sector of the International BIMCO shipping association illustrates the latest developments in the market, characterized as it is by maritime noli values, contractualized and spot-on, that are in sharp decline, while still remaining above pre-pandemic levels, and by a decrease in demand and a concomitant increase in supply determined by the reduction of congestion.
The report notes that in the future the supply of hold is likely to grow rather faster than demand and BIMCO believes that the balance between supply and demand will worsen in both 2023 and 2024. In particular, it is estimated that the imbalance between demand and supply of stiva could grow by about one million teu in both the next year and the following year. A scenario that will injure shipping companies to reduce the texture of their fleets. A trend that, according to the BIMCO, could also be caused by the willingness of the maritime carriers to avoid a return to the levels of the 2019 noli, regression that-the association noted-can only be countered if it did not prevent the rate of use of the capacity of ships falls far below 95%. However, in an attempt to fill the ships to move closer to this share, operators could also convince themselves to shave the bottom of the barrel while racking up cargoes, which would inevitably lead to further reductions in fares. maritime transport.
To rediscover a little of these prospects that appear rather bleach, at least with reference to the recent exceptionally positive phase of the market, the BIMCO specifies that an increase in the number of ships intended for demolition and the postponement of delivery of ships ordered to shipyards could reduce the weakening of the balance between supply and demand.