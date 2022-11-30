Lloyd's Register has obtained permission to inspect the Italian naviglio adibed on domestic voyages
The British group will be able to act as a technical body and a recognized technical body
Londra
November 30, 2022
The British classification society Lloyd's Register obtained from the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport the authorisation to inspect the naviglio adibed on domestic voyages (non-SOLAS). This authorization follows the obtaining of the status of "Recognized Organism" attributed to the LR in Italy in May 2019.
The London-based group will thus be able to act as a technical body and a recognized technical body that allows, as a result of the investigations performed, to release to the Italian maritime administration the technical documentation necessary for to authorize the sea trials of newly built vessels and towing activities. The LR will also be able to issue the declarations or certifications for all naval units not subject to international conventions such as passenger ships, fishing vessels, pleasure units or tugboats.
"This step will allow the LR to enrich its history in Italy," LR's chief commercial officer for South Europe Paolo Massa said. We are grateful to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport for this further recognition. As a recognized body and now also as a technical body, the LR is able to offer its consultancy and classification services and at the same time make available its expertise in the technical sphere to all shipowners operating vessels of Italian flag in both national and international waters. "
Last March the Lloyd's Register had reached the milestone of the 150-year operation in Italy with the delivery of the cruise ship. Discovery Princess of Fincantieri, the 75th ship built in LR class by one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, to consolidate a collaborative relationship between the two companies that began in 1990.
