The port of Koper launches to close 2022 with a record traffic of over one million containers

The Port of Koper plans to store 2022 with a record container traffic that will surpass the millions of handling boxes in a year for the first time. After concluding the first nine months of this year with an overall traffic of the goods quantified by port authority Luka Koper in 17.5 million tonnes (+ 11.0% on 2021) and the Slovenian institute of statistics in 17.1 million tonnes (+ 11.5%) (
2022), the Port Authority specified that after the 781mila teu handled in the first nine months of 2022 (+ 3.3%), it is planned to close the entire year with a traffic of over one million teu. An accomplishment almost at hand for the Slovenian port airport, which, in order not to reach it, is expected to post a -14.7% percent drop in containerized traffic in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Meanwhile, the traffic of handling automobiles in the Slovenian port, with a total of 367mila vehicles totaled in the first nine months of 2022 and 200mila vehicles in the third quarter, in the first nine months, respectively, in 19.6% and more of 39.3% on the corresponding periods of last nano.