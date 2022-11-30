The signing of the agreements for the activation of the first and only European international customs corridor will be signed in Vienna tomorrow

Tomorrow in Vienna, at the Winter Palace of Prince Eugenio, the signing ceremony of the agreements for the activation of the first and only European international customs corridor will be held that will connect the port of Trieste with the interport LCA Logistik Center Austria Süd of Fürnitz, in Carinthia. The corridor will become operational in January and the containers arriving in Trieste will be able to be loaded directly from the ship on the train and take the route of the North and Europe Centre without customs checks, which will be carried out later on arrival in Austria. They will remain in charge of the port of Trieste the safety checks and mandatory ones, including health checks.
"For us, the president of the Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, Zeno D' Agostino, is an important step," said Zeno D' Agostino. With the first European international customs corridor between two states, we speed up procedures both in import and export to an important junction, from a railway point of view, to Trieste but also to Austria, and to the whole Centre and East Europe. This will allow for a noticeable reduction of administrative and bureaucratic passages, decreasing both container handling timelines and costs related to the passage of goods, entering and leaving our stopover, to the markets world or from world markets to these areas. With the effect of improving our international competitiveness. "
The ceremony will be attended by Andreas Matthä, chief executive of the railway group ÖBB, who in recent days underscored the Austrian company's interest in using the port of Trieste as a maritime access to the company. European markets ( of the November 21 2022), and to the President of the AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic, Zeno D' Agostino, the representatives of the Italian and Austrian Customs Agency, the Governor of Carinthia Peter Kaiser, the Ambassador of Italy to Austria Stefano Beltrame and the Minister of Austrian Finance Magnus Brunner.
Relative to the prospects offered by the new international customs corridor, the president of the Association of Spedictioners of the Port of Trieste (ASPT ASTRA), Stefano Visintin, expressed confidence that " the Austrian clientele uses this opportunity and-he specified-considers our port with ever greater attention. "If in the immediate future our category may have to carry out less value-added customs operations, we are confident that in a short time the overall volume of shipments of Austrian goods in transit to Trieste," he said. increases, with benefit for the whole system. At the same time, we are confident that changes to the Italian VAT law are being implemented by the government, allowing us to import goods destined for the other European countries to the Italian customs without an unnecessary aggravation for the community importers, allowing among others to our country to cash in part of the duties on such goods. "