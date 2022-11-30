testata inforMARE
30 November 2022 - Year XXVI
18:04 GMT+1
INDUSTRY
The production activity in the Triestine plant of the Wärtsilä will continue until September
A path of reindustrialization of the site will be initiated with the aim of protecting the jobs of both employees of Wartsila and those of the induced
Trieste
November 30, 2022
The production activity in the plant of the Wärtsilä in San Dorligo della Valle will continue until next September. The regional councillor at the work of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Alessia Rosolen, said after the signing of a verbal agreement that took place late at night in the crisis table opened for the Triestine plant, between Wartsila Italy, trade union initials, Confindustria Alto Adriatic, Region Friuli Venezia Giulia and the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.

"The Dct activities in the Wartsila Bagnoli plant will continue until September 30, 2023 and by this time the company is committed not to reactivate any procedure for collective redundancy," the company said in a statement. At the same time a path of reindustrialization of the site is initiated with the aim of protecting the jobs of both employees of Wartsila and those of the induced. A result for which we thank the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, which has convened at the request of the Region the crisis table, and in particular the undersecretary Bergamotto for the availability and attention shown on this theme, and the social partners for the work done in the course of this complex negotiation. "

"The agreement reached, in addition, that the company will have to present its three-year industrial plan, in which the prospects for development for activities not affected by the cessation and the cessation of the cessation," Rosolen said, " the company said. related investments ". The agreement provides, in fact, as a common objective of all underwriters the guarantee of the industrial vocation of the Bagnoli establishment, which must continue to be used for high value-added productions, appropriate to the value of the high professional level of the maesties and to produce positive spillovers on the landmark territory, also through the insertion of the production carried out at the site in strategic subsidiaries at national level and also taking into account the possibility of realizing synergies with enterprises operating on the regional territory in high-tech productive sectors and competitive at the global level. The document also confirms the intention of Wärtsilä to maintain in Italy the activities related to research and development and service of the Trieste site.

"The signing of the agreement allows the region and the government, as far as they are concerned, to assess with the social partners and Wartsila Italy the possible access to the conservative social media," he said in a statement. to ensure the continuation of productive activity in the Rosandra Bagnoli facilities, while trade union organizations and Confindustria will activate to ensure social shock absorbers to the workers of the induced. "
INDUSTRIA
L'attività produttiva nello stabilimento triestino della Wärtsilä proseguirà sino a settembre
Trieste
Sarà avviato un percorso di reindustrializzazione del sito con l'obiettivo di tutelare i posti di lavori sia dei dipendenti della Wartsila sia di quelli dell'indotto
