In the third quarter, the turnover index of transport and storage services recorded a conjunctural growth of 3.9% percent

In the third quarter of 2022, the turnover index of transport and storage services recorded a quarter-on-quarter growth of 3.9% percent in the previous quarter. The increase was more relevant and 19.9% percent in the third quarter of 2021, ISTAT said in a statement.
Recalling that the period of July to September this year is the seventh consecutive quarterly increase in the seasonally adjusted index of the turnover of the entire service sector, the Italian statistics institute explained that if the overall level of the index is well above the pre-pandemic of the fourth quarter of 2019, however, strong sectoral differentiations are evident. Among these, the largest increases, in this time frame, are recorded in the field of storage and transport support activities (+ 41.3%) and wholesale trade (+ 24.1%). Still below the pre-pandemic level the air transport (-13.8%) and the trade in motor vehicles (-7.0%).
In the field of transport, warehousing, postal and courier services, in the third quarter of 2022 alone the maritime transport and water transport index marked a conjunctural increase of 11.2% and the trend of 72.1%, the index showed. of air transport a conjunctural decline of -1.6% and a trend growth of 85.8%, the index of land transport and transport through conducted recorded positive changes of 1.7% and 11.0%, respectively, of the storage and transport support activities a 6.0% percent rise and the 18.3% percent trend and the turnover index of postal services and courier activity, surprisingly, only slight positive sign changes. at 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.