From the port of Rijeka, the first regular rail service for the Austrian market has started

The port of Rijeka has celebrated its first regular rail link for container shipping with the Austrian market, with departure from the Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT) of the Philippine Group International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI). The block train is operated by the Danish shipping company Maersk Line and the train service is operated by the Croatian CD Cargo Adria.
"For the first time ever, the chief executive of AGCT, Emmanuel Papagiannakis, the main Austrian freight forwarders can be directly connected via rail to the AGCT in Rijeka, offering a valid route," said Papagiannakis, the chief executive of AGCT. alternative with reliable transit times ". "After the first ever direct trains to the Czech Republic in May, the link with Austria adds to a growing network of regular weekly trains that already include Serbia, Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina," he said. continue to highlight the growing importance of AGCT as a gateway for Central Europe and Southeast Europe. "