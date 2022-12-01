Rising costs and concomitant reduction in traffic put pressure on Italian port terminalists

Increase in costs and at the same time reduce the volumes of Traffic is putting pressure on port terminalists Italian. This is the scenario that representatives of the Italian Association of Port Terminal Operators (Assiterminal) have illustrated in these days to representatives of the government and the Parliament. Reporting on the meetings he had with Tomaso Cognolato, President of the Regulatory & Finance Commission of the association, with the president of the IX Commission of the Chamber, Salvatore Deidda, with the vice president of the VIII Senate Commission, Lorenzo Basso, and with the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, the president of Assiterminal, Luca Becce, explained that the association has represented as "the emergence of the combined arrangement the increase in energy costs with the indexation of rents State concessionaires and a progressive contraction of trafficking (import export, but also the not full recovery of cruises) that He also sees for the first months of 2023, it can cause a negative effect on terminalista companies, worse than that pandemic, increasing costs by more than 25% compared to to the current year'. In the light of this scenario - has specified Becce - "several proposals were shared Regulations that we hope can be finalized through the conversion of the next rules'.
"It has been agreed - the president of Assiterminal - on the need to make constant the comparison to plan not only simplification interventions but also aimed at creating concrete conditions to encourage example, the energy transition (through a energy community also open to port concessionaires), intermodality (creating measurable targets and objectives on which apply incentive mechanisms for rail transport to and for terminals), work (identifying the most adequate to facilitate the balance between the needs of new figures and the upgrading of existing ones)'.
"We greatly appreciated - continued Becce - the request that we received from each interlocutor of contribute to the formulation of a set of regulatory proposals to make ports more efficient, confirming how the Assiterminal's representative capacity is distinguished by style, content, synthesis in the general interests of the category terminal operators, port undertakings and maritime stations which They make up the Italian port industry. The focus on which we have focused on are oriented to identify appropriate measures for the promotion of rail intermodality and for Energy sustainability of terminal operations and businesses'.
"In addition to this - concluded the president of the Association of Port Terminalists - we are committed to provide shortly some functional proposals for the identification of some profiles of port works among the categories wearing, measures to encourage the use of safety management systems and worker training: everything in line with concrete projects which we have launched among our associates such as PortSafetyValue, PortDigitale&Innovation and PortPeopleAcademy».