testata inforMARE
01 December 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
14:27 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
The Port Employment Agency of Sardinia will continue to operate for another three years
The AdSP of Sardinia states that that of the harbour work is a sector that enjoys excellent health
Cagliari
December 1, 2022
The Port Employment Agency of Sardinia (ALPS), the companies for the provision of temporary port work established in May 2018 and participated by port companies of Cagliari and the Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia, had an extension to the authorization to operate of 36 Months. It has deliberated yesterday the Committee of management of the Sardinian AdSP. The Authority of Harbour System has remembered that the Agency, ex art. Article 17 of Law 84/94 was established after the reabsorption of most of the operators of the former CLP of Cagliari in February 2019 and has operated in the last three years with a staff of 29 full-time equivalent units, providing temporary labor in a crescendo of working days, by virtue of traffic peaks. Activities which, from port undertakings operating in the airport of the Sardinian capital, has extended also on Portovesme and, in the coming months, it could also be of interest the ports of Olbia, Oristano, Porto Torres and Arbatax.

The AdSP has highlighted that that of the harbour work, in base the results of the update of the System Operating Plan 2022 approved yesterday, is a sector that enjoys excellent health: According to the document, more than half (55.6%) of the 26 companies (out of 27 total) that replied to the questionnaire administered by the institution declared that it had hired new employees (last year they were 40%) and that, for a 59.3% (compared to 40% last year), in the next two years is willing to proceed with new hires. Perspective, this - he specified The Port Authority - supported, not so much by the replacement of employees who are retired or are covered by seasonal work, but from new industry dynamics including, for example, improvement business quality and efficiency (33%) and, Important aspect, from a growing demand for services (for the 30% of companies) linked to the increase in traffic volumes goods that, even in the Covid period, has maintained a trend anyway positive. The harbour authority has specified that, in consideration of this scenario, after the green light of the Advisory Commissions Local, also for 2023 the maximum number will remain unchanged of undertakings authorised to carry out operations and services port specialists on their own account and on behalf of third parties (Article 16 and 18 of Law 84/94).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Anche i risultati della tailandese RCL mostrano il rallentamento del mercato dello shipping containerizzato
Bangkok
Nel periodo luglio-settembre i ricavi sono aumentati del +53%
PORTI
L'Agenzia per il Lavoro Portuale della Sardegna continuerà ad operare per altri tre anni
Cagliari
L'AdSP della Sardegna afferma che quello del lavoro portuale è un settore che gode di ottima salute
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
FEPORT, oltre che dell'effetto delle norme ambientali, è preoccupata di quello della possibile proroga del regolamento di esenzione per categoria per i consorzi di linea
Bruxelles
La federazione invita la Commissione UE a tenere conto dell'impatto dei sistemi Big Data e della Business Intelligence & Analytics sull'ambiente competitivo
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
ECSA è soddisfatta dell'esito del primo trilogo sull'inclusione dello shipping nell'EU ETS
Bruxelles
Ora - ha sottolineato il relatore del Parlamento europeo Liese - siamo vicini ad un accordo formale. Per Assarmatori, il bicchiere è mezzo vuoto
INDUSTRIA
L'attività produttiva nello stabilimento triestino della Wärtsilä proseguirà sino a settembre
Trieste
Sarà avviato un percorso di reindustrializzazione del sito con l'obiettivo di tutelare i posti di lavori sia dei dipendenti della Wartsila sia di quelli dell'indotto
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Domani a Vienna la firma degli accordi per l'attivazione del primo e unico corridoio doganale internazionale europeo
Trieste
Collegherà il porto di Trieste con Fürnitz, in Carinzia
PORTI
Il porto di Koper si avvia a chiudere il 2022 con un traffico record di oltre un milione di container
Koper
In decisa ripresa l'attività nel segmento delle auto
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Uno studio dell'UIRR sollecita investimenti per realizzare una rete europea di trasporto intermodale efficiente
Bruxelles
Necessari 490 miliardi di euro per l'infrastruttura ferroviaria TEN-T e 47 miliardi di euro provenienti per l'ampliamento e il potenziamento delle risorse intermodali
PORTI
Uniport sollecita misure urgenti per neutralizzare gli effetti della crisi energetica sui porti
Roma
Chiesta anche una sterilizzazione dell'indicizzazione annuale dei canoni di concessione demaniali per il triennio 2023-2025
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Analisi dell'UNCTAD sul trasporto marittimo nel 2021, anno di ripresa e da incorniciare per il segmento dei container
Ginevra
Futuro all'insegna dell'incertezza. Tra agosto e settembre i noli dei servizi containerizzati sono calati drasticamente, ma risultano comunque più che doppi rispetto alle medie pre-pandemia
COMMERCIO
L'ultima lettura del barometro della WTO sugli scambi mondiali delle merci indica “pioggia”
Ginevra
Atteso un rallentamento del commercio anche nel 2023
PORTI
Avviata nel porto di Danzica la costruzione del terzo container terminal di Baltic Hub
Danzica
Il progetto comporta un investimento di 450 milioni di euro
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Samsung Heavy Industries porta a termine con successo un test di navigazione autonoma
Seul
La sperimentazione su una rotta di circa 950 chilometri
PORTI
Aumento dei costi e concomitante riduzione dei traffici pongono sotto pressione i terminalisti portuali italiani
Roma
La situazione è stata illustrata da Assiterminal ad esponenti del governo e del Parlamento
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
Dal porto di Rijeka è partito il primo servizio ferroviario regolare per il mercato austriaco
Rijeka
Avvio del treno blocco dall'Adriatic Gate Container Terminal
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
LOGISTICA
Nel terzo trimestre l'indice del fatturato dei servizi di trasporto e magazzinaggio ha registrato una crescita congiunturale del +3,9%
Roma
La variazione tendenziale è del +19,9%
PORTI
Il Propeller Club di Salerno ha sviscerato le problematiche e le opportunità offerte dal cold ironing
Salerno
Il PNRR destina 700 milioni a 34 porti per l'elettrificazione delle banchine
INDUSTRIA
Lloyd's Register ha ottenuto l'autorizzazione ad ispezionare il naviglio italiano adibito a viaggi nazionali
Londra
Il gruppo britannico potrà agire in qualità di ente tecnico ed organismo tecnico riconosciuto
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Il BIMCO prevede che il trend di indebolimento del mercato dello shipping containerizzato si protrarrà nel 2023 e nel 2024
Bagsværd
I carrier, pur di riempire le navi, potrebbero innescare una spirale di discesa dei noli
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Hupac incrementerà la frequenza del servizio intermodale Rotterdam-Pordenone
Chiasso
Salirà da tre a cinque rotazioni a settimana
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Assarmatori, le tempistiche di applicazione dell'ETS per il trasporto marittimo, in particolare per le Autostrade del Mare, e per il trasporto stradale devono essere allineate
Roma
Messina: è necessario prevenire pericolosi, e potenzialmente irreversibili, fenomeni di trasferimento modale
TRASPORTO AEREO
MSC ha preso in consegna il proprio primo aereo cargo
Ginevra
Verrà impiegato tra Cina. USA, Messico ed Europa
PORTI
La russa Uralchem sta realizzando un terminal portuale a Taman, in Crimea, per l'esportazione di ammoniaca
Mosca
Dovrebbe diventare operativo entro la fine del 2023
LOGISTICA
L'indiana Allcargo Logistics acquisisce il 75% del consolidatore tedesco Fair Trade
Mumbai
Investimento di circa 12 milioni di euro
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Grimaldi potenzierà i collegamenti con la Grecia
Bari
La frequenza della linea Venezia - Bari - Patrasso diverrà giornaliera
INDUSTRIA
Progetto per la produzione a bordo delle navi di idrogeno pulito e carbonio solido dal metano
Helsinki
Accordo tra le finlandesi Wärtsilä e Hycamite
PORTI
Bucchioni: SNAM ha diritto di sviluppare la sua attività, ma il porto della Spezia ha il diritto di decidere come utilizzare le proprie infrastrutture
La Spezia
I terminal ex art.16 e art.18 - ha ricordato il presidente degli agenti marittimi - sono le imprese titolate a svolgere le operazioni di imbarco-sbarco merci
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico delle merci nel porto marocchino di Tanger Med è cresciuto del +19%
Ksar El Majaz
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 l'incremento è stato del +11%
PORTI
Nel 2021 il traffico delle merci nei porti dell'UE è aumentato del +4,1% (-3,5% sul 2019)
Bruxelles
Nel segmento dei container, il traffico in Italia è rimasto stabile mentre è cresciuto nelle altre principali nazioni marittime
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Genova, workshop “Nuove energie ai porti”
Genova
Si terrà venerdì a Palazzo San Giorgio
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
More than 80 injured as Indian police clash with Adani port protesters
(Reuters)
Unye Port Opened to the World
(Raillynews)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile