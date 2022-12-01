The results of the Thai RCL also show the slowdown in the container shipping market
In the period July-September the revenues are increased of +53%
Bangkok
December 1, 2022
In the third quarter of this year the shipping company Asian containerized Regional Container Lines (RCL) showed Financial and operating performance in line with the performance of the market that is weakening from the beginning This year, slowdown from exceptional growth precedent that is less marked for companies, such as the Thai RCL, operating intra-Asian maritime services.
In the period July-September of this year the revenues of the Thai companies amounted to 14.3 billion baht (404 million dollars), with an increase of +53.0% on the corresponding quarter of 2021, of which 14.2 billion baht generated by container transport (+52.6%). The operating profit has been of 6,4 billion baht (+71.3%) and net profit at 6.4 billion (+72.4%).
If in the third quarter of 2022 the container fleet of RCL has transported cargo volumes pairs to about 540 thousand teu, with a decrease of -3%, the company has specified that however the volumes grew by +10% on the previous quarter, while the average freight for container transported is dropped only of -4% compared to the second quarter of 2022.
