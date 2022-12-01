Federagenti notes the urgency of protecting ports from adverse weather phenomena

Ports are sufficiently protected against phenomena adverse weather? Federagenti answers the question is No, or rather: they are not sufficiently so. Referring to the recent great storm that affected the whole of maritime Italy and that only thanks to the Mose has spared the city of Venice and the its port, the president of the National Federation of Agents, Maritime Advisors and Maritime Brokers, Alessandro Santi, has highlighted that "other ports in the Adriatic, as in the Tyrrhenian Sea, have suffered with consequences that are now underestimated": "It is happened - he explained - in Ravenna where the sea has invaded docks, yards, terminals and warehouses. It happened with minor violence in Trieste. It was repeated in Naples. For harbour infrastructures - Santi has emphasized - it is not only damage to goods contained in warehouses or present on yards, but also damage to the plants and consequent blockages of operations and congestion'.
"Those who until a few years ago - observed the president of Federagenti - they could and were correctly considered exceptional weather events have become the norm and ignoring it would mean repeating the same mistakes as underestimation of the hydrogeological instability of the country". To this About the Federation of Shipping Agents has announced the intention to make a detailed appeal to the ministries competent, first of all that of the Sea, to highlight the urgency of verifying existing protection works, evaluating them the state of maintenance, provide for the excavation of the seabed of the ports, rivers and reservoirs in general shortening in time the procedural procedure required by law and setting times and methodologies, including authorizations, of emergency.
Federagenti stressed the need for infrastructures must be subjected to a careful and rigorous analysis of the risks, as suggested by international bodies, and go Define priorities for action based on risks economic, social and employment potential and assessments as well as obviously environmental.