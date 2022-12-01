Federlogistica, hands off the Ministry of Cultural Heritage from the blue economy

In the opinion of Federlogistica-Conftrasporto there is a risk of an invasive role of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage on the planning and management of the country's maritime space. Risk According to the Italian Federation of Logistics Companies, which is finding confirmation also with the new government and that can penalize the blue economy in a devastating way. 'They can't do not generate great concern - specified the president of
Federlogistica, Luigi Merlo - the recent statements of the Undersecretary for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi, who announced that will ask superintendents to place more constraints Possible with regard to wind farms. Knowing that Most of the requests made by operators concern offshore plants - explained Merlo - confirms our concern about the invasive and conditioning role of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage with regard to the planning of the maritime space. By way of example, this is the case of Underline that wind energy at sea could represent one of the few solutions to power with energy Clean electrification of port docks mentioned often inappropriately for months».
"We hope - continued the president of Federlogistica - that the new government marks a discontinuity compared to the approach proposed by Minister Enrico Giovannini and that now comes out reinvigorated and strengthened in the statements by Undersecretary Sgarbi: the cogent risk is that of blocking the development of the blue economy in our country".
"In the hope that Minister Sangiuliano does not share the extreme positions of his undersecretary - concluded Merlo - we hope in any case that ministers Salvini and Musumeci immediately provide precise guarantees regarding their ownership to dictate and manage the policies of the sea, without delegating them blank the Ministry of Cultural Heritage'.