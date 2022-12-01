On the first of January, Hapag-Lloyd will apply a reduction in the Marine Fuel Recovery surcharge

After three quarters of general increases, at the beginning of the Next year the German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd will reduce the amount of the Marine Fuel surcharge Recovery (MFR) which has been introduced since the beginning of 2019 to meet the increased costs resulting from the acquisition of Low sulphur fuels used by ships of the Fleet to comply with new environmental regulations of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in force since its inception of 2020.
The German carrier will apply from next January new MFR surcharges, in force for the first quarter of 2023, the whose average value for the transport of 20' containers for loads Secchi will amount to 327 dollars/teu, with a reduction of -21.3% compared to the average value of the surcharge in the first quarter of 2022. The new average value of the supernol for the transport of reefer containers from 20 'will be 455 dollars / teu (- 21.3%).
The reduction in the value of MFR nicknames will be and will take place in relation to all traffic and will apply to both dry and fridge contaners.