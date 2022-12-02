Partnership of Japan's NYK and Indonesia's PIS focused on LNG shipping

The Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) and Indonesia's PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) have signed an agreement with the aim of investing and collaborating in the field of maritime transport of liquefied natural gas, market in to which the declared intent of the two partners is to excel. Through the PIS agreement, which has a fleet of ships employed mainly in the transport of oil bulk and general cargo and in service activities to ports and offshore industry, intends to extend its range of activity to the transport of LNG and the managing director of the shipping company, Yoki Firnandi, specified that the new partnership with NYK, which Second owner of gas tankers in the world, it is part of the most broad strategy aimed at making the parent company PT Pertamina (Persero) one of the leading global energy companies.
NYK's fleet currently consists of 817 ships, including 86 LNG carriers. By announcing the agreement, the company Japanese explained that the goal is to contribute to the development of Indonesia by collaborating with the PIS in a wide range activities including the transport of crude oil and petroleum products, LNG transport, the segment of Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRU) and in the field of capture, storage and reuse of CO2 in which a Growth in demand for the creation of a company Zero emissions.