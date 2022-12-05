ESPO, the application of the EU ETS to maritime transport must be monitored immediately

The inclusion of maritime transport in the EU ETS, the European Union emissions trading, will work only if measures to avoid carbon leakage and asset leakage, and whether the allocation of funds intended for the Decarbonization of shipping. This was highlighted by the association of European ports welcoming the preliminary agreement on the inclusion of maritime transport in the EU ETS achieved in the A few days ago with trilogue negotiations between representatives of the Council, Parliament and EU Commission, specifying however what are - according to the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) - the conditions for such inclusion to be successful, conditions which the association urges to be taken into account during the course of of this week's final negotiations to conclude The agreement.
'The agreement reached on the maritime pillar of the ETS - has explained today Isabelle Ryckbost, Secretary General of ESPO - addresses the concerns we have in terms of carbon leakage and asset leakage, and should ensure part of the funds for massive investments from carry out to make maritime transport greener. However, much will depend on the application of the provisions provided for in this agreement. It will be of paramount importance - specified Ryckbost - monitor from day one application in order to identify at a very preliminary stage possible unintended consequences. Accelerating the greening of Maritime sector should remain the primary objective of this measures its diversion to ports outside the EU or Modal shift to the road must be seen as failures of the system."