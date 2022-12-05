Turkish ports will close 2022 with further growth in cargo traffic

Turkish ports will close 2022 with a traffic of 545 millions of tons of goods confirming the continuous growth of the activity which continued during the period of pandemic and despite the effects of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This was announced today by the Minister of Transport of Ankara, Adil Karaismailoglu, highlighting that the Turkish port is growth in both 2020 and 2021 at a time when the sector, globally, was in trouble and recorded A decrease in activity: "All over the world - has Remembered - there was a decrease of -1.2% in handling of the container and a decrease of the -3,8% in the total handling of goods. Instead, the quantity of containers handled in the ports of our country has increased +8.3% compared to the previous year, reaching last year to 12,6 million teu. We have also increased our quantity total of goods enlivened of +6% compared to the previous year, which has risen to 526 million tons." Volume - ha stressed Karaismailoglu - which in 2022 will increase further to 545 million tons.
The Minister specified that in the period January-October of this year, despite the Russia-Ukraine war, it was marked a rise of +5% of the cargos enlivened in the Turkish ports compared to the same period of 2021.
Karaismailoglu said that the revival of the industry maritime in Turkey is the result of investments made which made it possible to increase the number of shipyards to 84, establishments which in 2002 were only 37, as well as the number of ports which rose from 149 to 217.