The Austrian freight railway company RCG establishes its own subsidiary in China
The company operates about 600 trains a year along the New Silk Road
Vienna
December 5, 2022
From the beginning of next year the Rail Cargo Group (RCG), company freight railway of the Austrian group ÖBB, will market directly for the first time its services in China thanks the establishment of its new subsidiary Rail Cargo International Freight Forwarding in Shanghai. Clemens Först, spokesman for the RCG's board, highlighted that this is a novelty very relevant because - he explained - "in China business they are concluded almost exclusively at the local level."
Rail Cargo Group already operates rail connections Eurasians who, before the outbreak of war in Ukraine, they traveled along the so-called northern corridor from China reaches Central Europe through Russia. Since last March The Austrian company, on the other hand, promotes transport from China reach Romania and Central and Southeastern Europe crossing Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan/Georgia and the Black Sea. RCG operates about 600 trains a year along the New Silk Road.
