05 December 2022
A load of wheat from Ukraine landed in Savona
He is the first to arrive in Liguria since the beginning of the conflict
Savona
December 5, 2022
In the port of Savona 16,500 tons of corn from Ukraine they were partly cleared and partly stored at one of the terminals dedicated to the storage of cereals. Savona is the first airport in Liguria to be affected by this activities since the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The cargo was disembarked from the bulk carrier Stella Navis, with over 15,000 tons of origin goods on board Romanian, who, after crossing the Bosphorus Strait, made route to the port of Savona where the officials of the Agency of Customs and Monopolies have ascertained the legitimate origin of the wheat as well as the application of the correct classification customs.
