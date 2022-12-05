In Venice, small luxury cruise ships will dock at the Fusina terminal

Venice Ro-Port Mos, the company that operates the terminal intermodal of Fusina for the motorways of the sea in the port of Venice, and Venezia Terminal Passeggeri (VTP), the company that handles passenger traffic in the Venetian port, have signed an agreement to allow mooring to the platform Fusina logistics of luxury cruise ships with dimensions compatible with the current terminal configuration.
The multi-year agreement, expiring in 2026, will run starting from the next summer season of 2023. According to how much agreed by the two companies, Venice Ro-Port Mos will provide to provide two docks and a yard for management of passengers and to create a dedicated road network of Access to the terminal for cruise passengers. VTP will manage the Handling of passengers arriving/departing and with destination Venice for excursions and will create a "mini terminal" necessary for the management of passengers and ships in home port mode.
"Today's agreement - explained the CEO by Venice Ro-Port Mos, Maurizio Boschiero - will allow the Fusina terminal to host hopefully up to a maximum of 60 cruise ships under the management of VTP and to study further developments to strengthen the cruise industry in Venice. In parallel, Venice Ro-Port Mos is already in negotiations to bring to Fusina another 40 ro-pax ferries confirming the vocation of the Fusina terminal».
"Today's agreement - added the president and managing director of VTP, Fabrizio Spagna - is a Further step for the realization of the widespread landings in Marghera for the relaunch of the cruise industry in a compatible manner with the city. We will set up the mini terminal of Fusina for accommodate small luxury ships that will call at home port enhancing professionalism and competence of the staff of VTP, confirming the role of the airport as a home port and bringing added value for the city and the territory».