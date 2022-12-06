Cepsa will invest three billion euros for the production of green hydrogen in Andalusia

Spain's Cepsa will invest three billion euros in the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley, project for the production of Green hydrogen for the decarbonisation of industry and land, air and sea transport. To this will be added a further investment of two billion euros for the development of a portfolio of three GW wind and solar energy projects for the generation of renewable electricity.
The Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley plans to create two new plants with a total capacity of two GW and one Production of up to 300,000 tons of green hydrogen in parks energy of Campo de Gibraltar (Cadiz) and Palos de la Frontera (Huelva) of the Cepsa group which, with the project, estimates to generate 10,000 jobs between direct, indirect and induced. The plant of Huelva will come into operation in 2026 reaching its maximum capacity in 2028, while the Cadiz plant will be operational in 2027.
The project is also focused on the important port infrastructure of Andalusia, in particular on the port of call port of Algeciras but also on that of Huelva, with the aim of make Andalusian ports the reference points in the field of International Green Hydrogen and Supply Corridors new sustainable fuels for maritime transport.