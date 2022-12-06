Alessandra Orsero has been elected president of Confetra Liguria

Alessandra Orsero was elected president of Confetra Liguria, the organization that at territorial level brings together the main bodies and federations that adhere to Confetra, the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics. Alexandra Orsero, lawyer and manager of Fresco Ship's Agency & Forwarding, a company of the international Orsero group, has a long experience in the field of international shipments gained since 1996, the year in which it joined of the legal department of the Serra group of Genoa. No less relevant the experience gained in the associative field, for which it is today vice president of both Isomar, the Association of Agents and Freight forwarders of the Provinces of Savona and Imperia and of the Spediporto, which of Spediporto, the Association of Freight Forwarders of Genoa, as well as director of Ligurian Logistic System. In Past he held the position of president of Isomar, as well as of director of Federagenti and Fedespedi and, currently, is member of the legal advisory body of Fedespedi, member of the trade union and customs commissions of Federagenti and alternate member of the Partnership Body of the Port Authority of Western Ligurian Sea system.