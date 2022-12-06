Accademia Italiana della Marina Mercantile and Fincantieri launch continuous training courses

This month, at the Genoa headquarters of the Accademia Italiana of the Merchant Navy, the first continuing education course starts for Fincantieri's shipyard technical staff employed in sea trials activities. This is the first of the projects joint development envisaged between the Academy and the company, which is founding member of the Italian Naval Academy Foundation Mercantile (FAIMM). The continuous training course is has been specifically designed for the technical staff of the pole Fincantieri of Sestri Ponente, and will be segmented exclusively on the need to join the aspects of preparation of the shipyard for sea trials of ships in construction.
In addition, next January will start again the ITS course from "Higher technician for supervision and the installation of on-board systems" with the selection of those enrolled in the customized course dedicated to the needs of Fincantieri. The 22 students who will follow the course, starting from February will follow the usual classroom study program and will carry out their internship at the various Italian shipyards of Fincantieri, implementing its skills and capabilities techniques, as well as getting to know closely the activities of the most Important national shipbuilder.
In addition to these two paths, the Italian Navy Academy Mercantile and Fincantieri will also work together in the future center simulation, which will be built in the new headquarters of the institute, at the Palazzo Tabarca in the ancient port of Genoa.