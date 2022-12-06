MSC will activate a new direct scheduled service between India and the Western Mediterranean

In the middle of this month Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) will activate a new maritime link containerized direct between India and the western Mediterranean whose rotation will touch the port ports of call of Abu Dhabi, Jebel Ali, Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Djibouti, Gioia Tauro, Genova, Barcellona, Valencia, Salerno, Gioia Tauro, Marsaxlokk, King Abdullah, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi. The transit time from the Indian port of Mundra to the one Italian Genoa will be 19 days, between Mundra and the airport Spanish port of Valencia of 23 days and transit time between the Indian port of Nhava Sheva and the Spanish port of Barcelona of 16 days. The frequency of the service will be weekly.