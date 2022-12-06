In Germany, growth in maritime and rail transport is expected to resume only in 2024

The German ports will close the year 2022 with a traffic of the goods of 282,7 million tons, with a slight decrease of -0,7% on 2021. The forecast is included in the latest report the Federal Office for Goods Transport (SAG), which Forecasts for 2023 a volume of traffic almost unchanged at 282.8 million tonnes, while for 2024 it is A resumption of the increase, albeit limited, in volumes enlivened by the German port ports with 285.8 million of expected tons, slightly up +1.0% on 2023.
The trend in rail traffic is almost similar, with a total forecast for 2022 of 378.8 million tonnes, volume unchanged compared to the previous year, while for 2023 it is expected a traffic of 379,2 million tons (+0.1%) and in 2024 of 386,8 million tons (+2.0%). More marked the Changes for the combined transport segment alone, with 112.0 million tons forecast for 2022 (+0.7%), 114,5 million for 2023 (+2.2%) and 118.5 million tons for 2024 (+3,5%).