CMA CGM buys GCT's container terminals in New York Harbor
The American company remains the terminal activities in the Canadian port of Vancouver
New York
December 7, 2022
The American GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. (GCT) has signed an agreement with the shipowning group French CMA CGM to sell to the European company its terminal activities US containers consisting of the two GCT New York container terminals and GCT Bayonne in New York Harbor - New Jersey. From the sale GCT Deltaport and GCT Vanterm terminals of the port of Vancouver operated by the Canadian subsidiary GCT Canada.
The GCT Bayonne terminal has a platform line of 823 meters, with a depth of more than 15 meters, equipped with eight post-Panamax ship-to-shore cranes, while the GCT New York has 701 linear meters of quay, with depth of Depth up to 16 meters, equipped with six quay cranes.
