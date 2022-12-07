To October the traffic of the goods in the port of Ravenna is diminished of -5,9%

Last October the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna has accused U8n decrease of -5,9% being piled to 2,34 million tons compared to 2.49 million in October 2021. The reduction is was determined by the bending of the -7,7% of the goods at the landing which stood at 2.03 million tonnes, while goods at boarding they have grown of +8.4% going up to 304 thousand tons.
In the miscellaneous goods sector alone, containerized trade Total has been pairs to 194 thousand tons (+7.8%), that of rolling stock to 178 thousand tons (+68.7%) and traffic of the goods conventional to 461 thousand tons (- 32.5%). Bulk is on the rise dry with 1,08 million tons (+3.0%), while bulk liquids decreased with 240 thousand tons of products oil (- 12.5%) and 182 thousand tons of other liquid cargos (-4,6%). In the passenger segment, cruise traffic has marked a recovery of +2.738,1% having been of 41 thousand passengers.
In the first ten months of 2022 the port of call of Ravenna has Handled 23.14 million tons of goods, with a progression of +2.8% on the period January-October last year. In the miscellaneous goods sector, containerized cargoes are States pairs to 2,08 million tons (+9.9%), those ro-ro to 1,50 million tons (+28.5%) and goods conventional to 5.72 million tons (- 8.4%). Solid bulk has scored 9,79 million tons (+4.5%) and liquid ones 2,16 million tons of petroleum products (- 1.4%) and 1,88 million tons of other cargos (+14.6%). Cruise passengers have been 191 thousand (+12,548.8%).
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Center Northern expects that, on the basis of preliminary estimates, November 2022 will be archived with a decrease of -7.0% of traffic compared to the same month last year due to primarily the reduction of volumes handled in the sectors more energy-intensive, primarily that of metallurgists (-21%), but also that of building materials (-18%) and fertilizers (‐14%). A decline in chemicals is also expected both liquids (‐23%) and solids (‐38%) and agri-food liquids (‐12%). On the other hand, solid agri-food products are growing (+23%). The trend of oil products was stable (+0.5%).