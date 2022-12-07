Intercargo, for the decarbonization of shipping it is essential to ensure the availability of green fuels

If at the beginning of this year, commenting on the first proposals of Definition of rules to include maritime transport in the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU) ETS), Intercargo, the international association representing shipowners engaged in the segment of the transport of dry bulk, had welcomed amendments aimed at charging costs emissions to those who commercially operate ships (
2022), today the association seems much more concerned to ensure that for the decarbonisation of shipping the entire maritime sector is taken into account.
"At the end of the day - Intercatgo highlighted today - the Responsibility for decarbonisation cannot falling solely on the shoulders of ship operators: it is A challenge that must be addressed holistically by the whole maritime sector'.
For 'the entire maritime sector' the association It also means the infrastructures and operators involved in the bunkering to supply ships with zero-alternative fuels carbon emissions. "It is essential - it has in fact specified Intercargo - that appropriate policies are included in the review of the International's greenhouse gas strategy Maritime Organization (IMO) in order to ensure that fuels Greens are guaranteed as well as the necessary infrastructure to ensure their availability and bunkering in ports all over the world. Unfortunately - he found The association - these aspects are not sufficiently discussed and addressed despite their critical role."
Regarding the costs for the decarbonisation of transport seafaring, Intercargo has specified that the best procedure is the latest proposal (ISWG-GHG 13-4-9) made in October by the international association International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and based on a flat-rate contribution per tonne of CO2 issued on a Tank-to-Wake (TtW) basis and subject to the outcome of ongoing discussions at the IMO on the whole life cycle of fuel emissions, which should be combined with a International Maritime Sustainability Funding and Reward (IMSF&R) into which vessels of at least 5,000 gross tonnage will pay an annual contribution per tonne of CO2. Intercargo specified whereas, on the basis of this scheme, only vessels using "Permitted alternative fuels" would receive a reimbursement for avoided CO2 emissions.
Intercargo also underlined how the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) should not be taken as a reference for medium-term measures to be decided by the IMO, given that - for example notice of Intercargo associates - in real operating conditions This carbon intensity indicator will not allow fair, transparent and non-distortive emission reductions. For Intercargo, in fact, there are numerous factors that can have a negative impact on a vessel's CII rating, and most of these are beyond the control of the vessel, Among them, adverse weather conditions, travel distance, travel times waiting in ports, port infrastructures and decisions of the Charterers. "Paradoxically - the association observed - if you take into account the distances of the journey and the times waiting in ports, ships with travel distances more long can produce more issues but have a CII rating better than ships travelling shorter distances and produce fewer emissions."