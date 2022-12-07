Next year Ocean Alliance will keep the calls at Italian ports unchanged
Three services will touch Genoa. A line for each of the ports of La Spezia, Livorno and Trieste
December 7, 2022
Next year in its maritime services network infected the Ocean Alliance, the consortium formed by the shipping companies COSCO Shipping Lines, CMA CGM, Evergreen and OOCL, will employ 353 container ships for a capacity of total hold pairs to 4,62 million teu compared to 352 ships for a capacity of 4,43 million teu used in the year in course.
The next first of January will come into force the new programming of the services of the Ocean Allaince, in which The ports of call at Italian ports will remain unchanged, with the port of Genoa, which will continue to be affected by two services Asia-Mediterranean (AEM1 and AEM2) and a transatlantic service (MENA), with the ports of La Spezia and Trieste continuing to be included each in an Asia-Mediterranean service (respectively AEM1 and AEM6) and with the port of Livorno that will continue to be affected by the transatlantic service MENA.
Overall, on the Far East-Mediterranean route, the Ocean Alliance will continue to offer four direct services, as well as seven direct services will continue to be operated on the Far East-Northern Europe route. Instead, it will be reduced the number of transpacific services that will fall from currently 23 to 21. On the transatlantic route they will continue to be operated three services, and four services will continue to be offered on the Far East-Middle East route. Also unchanged the number of services between the Far East and the Red Sea, with two dedicated lines.
The new configuration of Ocean's service network Alliance:
