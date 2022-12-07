ESPO's appreciation for broadening the criteria for identifying ports included in the comprehensive TEN-T network

The association of European ports expressed appreciation for the preliminary agreement reached by the European Council on Monday Transport on the revision of the Network Guidelines transeuroea TEN-T and, in particular, because it has been introduced a new criterion for the identification of ports that are part of the global network (Comprehensive). 'Currently - recalled Isabelle Ryckbost, Secretary General of the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) - the importance of a port in the TEN-T It is measured on the basis of tons and teu. We welcome the Council proposal to consider also the role of ports are playing out in energy diversification and in the introduction of renewable energy. On average, 40% of Goods transiting through European ports are sources of energy. The ports - Ryckbost has emphasized - play an increasingly important role important in ensuring both the supply of energy and accelerating the energy transition. This important Role played by some ports cannot be measured in tons or teu", he highlighted referring to the parameters so far, i.e. total freight traffic and container traffic handled by ports. "And yet - has added - it is essential to consider these ports as part of of the TEN-T, being part of a critical supply chain and essential'.
The new criterion for a port to be part of the comprehensive TEN-T network that was introduced by the Council European Transport provides that, in addition to the current criterion of volume of traffic handled (0.1% of the total volume of goods handled from the ports of the European Union), a port can part of the comprehensive network 'if its total annual volume of goods (bulk and not bulk) exceed 500,000 tonnes and its contribution to the diversification of EU energy supplies and acceleration of Diffusion of renewable energies is one of the main activities of the port'.
ESPO also welcomed the reference to pipelines both in the recitals of the text agreed by the European Council, and in the numerous amendments tabled by Parliament: 'for the European ports - the association has emphasized - the pipeline will increasingly play an essential role in implementation of the European decarbonisation agenda and will represent a mode of transport necessary for the new energies".