DP World is committed to upgrading the Somali port of Bosaso

The terminalista group DP World of Dubai has signed a Agreement with the Government of the Autonomous Region of Puntland, in Somalia, for the expansion and modernization of the port of Bosaso. The project, lasting 12 months, will start at the beginning next year and provides for the renovation of the current 215-meter quay of the port and the construction of a new quay of 150 meters. In addition, areas will be equipped for storage of containers.
The aim of the project is to allow the arrival of Bosaso of container ships and, in particular, of feeder services from Dubai and other regional port hubs.
The agreement represents a commitment by DP World for a long time expected by the government of Puntland, after that in 2017 the P&O Ports of the Dubai group had signed a concession contract lasting 30 years for the management of the port of Bosaso that planned to strengthen the Somali port of call ( of 7 April 2017). Since the signing of the agreement, however, the activity of P&O Ports in the Somali port was under constant threat from jihadist groups Al-Shabaab and ISIS operating in the area, so much so that in February 2019 an armed group had killed the Maltese Paul Anthony Formosa, Head of Company Activities terminalista in Somalia.