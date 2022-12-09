The US FMC is calling for more powers to block any anti-competitive practices in the container shipping sector

Carl Bentzel and Max Vekich, Commissioners of Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), the US federal agency that regulates the international maritime transport system to and from the USA, sent a letter to key members of the US Congress urging them to amend the rules governing the agreements of VOCC (Vessel Owning Common Carrier) and MTO (Multimodal Transport Operator), i.e. those that include provisions based on to which containerized shipping companies and Port terminalists are required to operate within the framework of maritime transport with the United States, so as to prohibit the automatic entry into force of the agreements deposited.
Recalling that currently, the FMC cannot autonomously prevent the entry into force of an agreement between the Commission and the Commission considers to be unreasonably anti-competitive, since it is in the Case forced to bring an action before the court District of Columbia and convince the court to issue an injunction, Vekich noted that "Congress has delivered important additional powers to the Commission in the context of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022; However - it has highlighted - More can be done to support chargers U.s.. Commissioner Bentzel and I are firmly convinced whereas the amendment of the procedure by which the Commission review agreements pursuant to 46 U.S.C. § 41307(b) may substantially strengthen the Commission's supervision of agreements that are potentially anti-competitive. These changes complement the extensive monitoring procedure applicable to the main maritime alliance agreements'.
"We believe - he added - that the Commission should Have the authority to disapprove of agreements between Ocean Common carriers and marine terminal operators. Experience has shown that This process is cumbersome and time-consuming, and some argue that it is even designed to prevent supervision of agreements by the Commission. The main Regulatory changes to the agreement review process would greatly improve the Commission's supervision of competitive aspects of the maritime sector and would ensure enable us to implement the goals of OSRA 2022."