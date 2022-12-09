Ventana Serra has opened two new branches in New York and Atlanta

Ventana Serra, the Arcese Group company specialized in In sea and air shipments, it has opened two new branches in the United States, in New York and Atlanta, in addition to that of Los Angeles of Ventana Serra USA, which is based in Miami and is operating in the country since 2019 and since then has rapidly expanded its own activities.
On the occasion of the announcement of the inauguration of the new offices Americans, who are already operational, Umberto Cella, general manager of Ventana Serra USA, specified that the company will continue to invest in the US market with the objective of completing the offer of services along the supply Chain.