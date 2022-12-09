Meyer Werft will delay delivery of the Carnival Jubilee cruise ship

The German shipyard Meyer Werft will delay the delivery of the new cruise ship Carnival Jubilee
to the American company Carnival Cruise Line due to dysfunctions supply chains slowing down activities construction at the Papenburg shipbuilding plant. Originally scheduled for next October, the delivery of the The ship will take place at the beginning of December 2023.
The Carnival Jubilee , of 183,200 tons of tonnage gross, it will be 345 meters long, 42 meters wide and will be able to accommodate 5,228 passengers and 1,551 crew members.