Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Resilient Lady to Virgin Voyages

Fincantieri has delivered Resilient Lady
, the third of Four cruise ships commissioned to the navalmeccanico group Italian from Virgin Voyages, the new operator in the sector cruise and brand of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin group.
Resilient Lady, which since July was moored in the port of Palermo, is the twin of Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady and Brilliant Lady, launched just two weeks ago, which have a gross tonnage of about 110,000 tons, a length of 278 meters and a width of 38 meters. The units of the class are all equipped with over 1,400 cabins that can accommodate more of 2,770 passengers assisted by a crew of 1,160 people.