Vincent Clerc will succeed Soren Skou in the position of CEO of the Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk

On the first of January, the Swiss Vincent Clerc will take over to the Danish Soren Skou in the position of Managing Director of the Danish shipowners' group A.P. Møller-Mærsk. Skou has held the position since June 2016, while Clerc is currently managing director of the Ocean & Logistics division which represents the core business of the Group.
Fifty-eight-year-old Skou has been working in the Maersk Group since 1983. "Soren - underlined the president of the council of administration of A.P. Møller-Mærsk, Robert M. Uggla, announcing the change - contributed to the development of the our group for almost forty years, eleven of which as CEO of Maersk Tankers, four years as CEO of Maersk Line and almost seven years as CEO of Maersk. During his term of office as CEO of Maersk, Soren was instrumental in the redefinition of Maersk as a logistics provider Customer-focused, end-to-end with a leadership position global in sustainable transport solutions".
The fifty-year-old Clerc joined the Maersk group in the 1997 and, after an initial phase at the Copenhagen headquarters, moved to New Jersey to take care of the northern market and South American.
At 30 September last, the fleet of the Danish group was consisting of 318 owned container ships for a Hold capacity pairs to 2,4 million teu and other 400 to Rental for a capacity of almost 1.9 million TEU.