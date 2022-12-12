By March, ONE will abandon the TradeLens IT platform

By next March the shipping company containerized Ocean Network Express (ONE), which is participated by the Japanese "K" Line, MOL and NYK, will abandon TradeLens, the platform for the supply chain contanerized based on blockchain technology that is jointly developed by IBM and GTD Solution of the shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk, The Japanese company has joined TradeLens in Mid 2019 (
of 2 July
2019).
Currently containerized sea carriers using of the platform are, in addition to the ONE, the French CMA CGM and its ANL, APL and CNC subsidiaries, the Danish Maersk and its Alianca subsidiaries, Hamburg-Sud and Sealand, Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, Switzerland's MSC and participated by Ignazio Messina & C., the Indonesian Salam Pacific Indonesia Lines (SPIL), the US Seaboard Marine, the Dutch WEC Lines and the Israeli ZIM.