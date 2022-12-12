The process for the construction of the Gioia Tauro - Padova railway fast corridor has been completed

The Agency of Excise, Customs and Monopolies has announced the completion of the process for the construction of the Gioia fast corridor Tauro - Padua that will allow the rapid transport of goods by rail from the Calabrian port hub to the freight village Veneto. Transport safety is guaranteed by the constant Satellite monitoring of containers by a system unique digital in Europe designed and managed directly by ADM.
The Agency has specified that Padua, after Bologna, is the Second Italian interport infrastructure to be connected to the port of Gioia Tauro from the project of fast rail corridors and has highlighted that, thanks to this innovative infrastructure, it will be possible, for non-EU goods arriving at the port Calabrese avoid customs clearance in the seaport to be instead transported, through the modern railway gateway of 325,000 square meters connecting the port to Rosarno station, in the various interport hubs where the necessary formalities customs are carried out more smoothly.
The upcoming inauguration will be the railway corridor fast that will connect the Calabrian port with the port of call intermodal of Bari.