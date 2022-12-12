The AdSP of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea has defined the program for the electrification of the docks

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Settentrionale has defined the program for the electrification of docks of the ports managed by the Authority, with interventions that will be realized over three years thanks to an investment total of 77.5 million euro fully covered by the Plan National Complementary (PNC) to the National Recovery Plan and Resilience (PNRR).
For the port of Livorno only, the construction is planned of two plants, one with a nominal capacity of 20 MW dedicated to the mixed cruise and ro-ro traffic and one with a power of 10 MW for container ships, for a total contract of 45,5 million euros. In particular, it is planned to build a substation within the Enel area, former Marzocco power plant and two transformer cabins serving respectively the Ferries and cruises, the first to be located within of the current silo and the second cabin to be placed in the area cruise terminal near the Calata Alto Fondale. For the part of plants serving container ships is Planned positioning of a cabin near the Terminal section of the SGC FI-PI-LI.
For the port of Piombino, to which 16 million euros are intended, The construction of a cold ironing system is planned with a capacity of 10 MW for mixed ro-ro-pax traffic, and Cruises. The intervention includes the construction of the transformation near the North Tooth Quay Captaincy. The remaining part of the plants, being cable ducts and cables, will be buried and not visible.
For the port of call of Portoferraio in Elba is planned the construction of a plant for ro-ro-pax and cruise ships with a capacity of 10 MW and a Transformation behind the port at close range from the Docks.