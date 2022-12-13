To November the traffic of the goods in the port of Singapore is diminished of -11,3%

Last month the port of Singapore has accused a sensitive accentuation of the downward trend in the volume of goods handled which amounted to 46.2 million tonnes, with a decrease of -11.3% on November 2021. Container traffic It is piled to 27,0 million tons (- 11.7%) with a container handling that totaled more than 2.9 million teu (-6.2%). Oil bulk also declined with 15,7 million tons (- 11.8%) and those of other type with 1,5 million tons (- 25.3%). The only growing voice is that of the goods conventional with 2,1 million tons (+18.6%).
In the first eleven months of 2022 the Asian port of call has Handled 528.7 million tons of cargo, with a reduction of -4.0% on the same period last year. The Containerized trade stood at 314.0 million tons (- 5.5%) with a handling of container pairs to 34,0 million teu (-0.7%). Conventional goods grew by +16.0% to 22.9 million tonnes. In the bulk sector, 173.7 million tons of oil cargoes were handled (- 2.4%) and 18.1 million tons of bulk of other type (-13,9%).
In the first eleven months of this year in the port of Singapore, which is the world's leading bunkering stopover, have been sold 43,7 million tons of marine fuels (- 4.7%), including mainly 21.3 million tonnes of low-fuel sulphur content with a maximum viscosity of 380 centistoke (- 6.4%), 11,9 million tons of high fuel oil Sulphur with a maximum viscosity of 380 CST (+7.3%), 5.3 million tons of Low Sulphur Fuel Oil with maximum viscosity of 100 cst (- 4.5%) and 3,3 million tons of Low-Sulfur Marine Gas Oil (-1.8%).