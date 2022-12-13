MSC and Port America partner to build a new container terminal in New Orleans

La Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), a company terminalista of the Swiss shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), and the US terminalista company Ports America have signed an agreement with the State of Louisiana and with the Port of New Orleans for the construction of a new container terminal at the mouth of the Mississippi with an investment of 1.8 billion dollars, of which 800 million from the two partners Private.
According to forecasts, the construction of the new Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) will start in 2025 once completed the design and authorization phases, and the first quay will become operational in 2028. At full capacity the port terminal of New Orleans, which will have a depth of the seabed of about -15 meters, will be able to move A traffic of the container pairs to two million teu per year. From Project is expected to create over 17 thousand new jobs work by 2050.