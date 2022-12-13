Assoporti calls for urgent measures on simplification

Italian ports are in pressing need of action regulations aimed at simplification. The call for urgent measures in this sense comes from the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti), which highlights as, for example, a rule on port planning is crucial for the development of the areas Port. In this regard, the association specifies that ' Clarify well and reiterate without delay the division of tasks between local authorities and Port System Authorities, always respecting everyone's skills, but trying to avoid that dangerous vetoes can be created between institutions. Recall - precise Assoporti - that the common objective of all the bodies involved is certainly to make port areas competitive and guarantee a development that can bring benefits to the territories and in economic and employment terms'.
The association also recalls that simplification "is Also indispensable on other issues such as dredging and procedures provided for in the Procurement Code, certainly maintaining the controls but making them more fluid, as Assoporti has more times underlined'.
"We ask loudly - summarizes the president of Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri - an overall and organic intervention, also in order to guarantee the realization of the financed works with PNRR and Complementary Fund within the deadlines. One of These interventions certainly concern the clear division of all the competences on the port areas, to avoid slowdowns that we cannot afford. We would like to emphasize the importance of regulatory clarity, essential to avoid that interpretations of the rules may become obstacles to Decisions. The rewriting of rules also needs to be simplified precedents making sure not to weigh them down".