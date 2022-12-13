A record 2022 will be followed by a year of decline in world trade

In 2022, the value of world trade is expected to reach the record level of about 32 trillion dollars, of which almost 25 trillions of dollars generated by the exchange of goods and almost seven trillions from trade in services, with increases respectively +10% and +15% on last year. This was reported by the Conference United Nations on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) specifying that these significant increases are largely due the robust growth that took place in the first half of 2022, while in the second half of the year the rise in trade commercial was contained. In particular, in the third Quarter of 2022 trade in goods recorded a cyclical decrease of about -1.0% compared to the second quarter of 2022, while trade in services is increased by about +1.3%. UNCTAD expects that in the fourth quarter by 2022 the value of world trade will decline both in relation to goods and services.
UNCTAD specified that if the deterioration of Economic conditions and increased uncertainty have led to During the second half of this year a slowdown in the World trade, but this was a decline nominal as the volume of trade continued to increase throughout 2022, signal - highlighted the organ of the UN - of resilient global demand. In addition, the decline of the value of global trade has so far been limited to goods, with trade in services resulting in more resilient and its value continued to rise during the second half of this year.
As regards 2023, UNCTAD considers that the slowdown in Trade currently under way is expected to increase, although Outlook remains uncertain, with negative factors, including the lower economic growth, high prices of traded goods and concerns about the sustainability of the global debt it has reached record levels, which seem to prevail over trends positive. Among the positive factors, UNCTAD mentioned the recent trade agreements and improving the efficiency of logistics of global trade, with ports and companies navigation - the document specifies - which have now adapted to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with new ships being entering service and easing congestion harbour. With regard to the impact on trade of the transport, UNCTAD noted that if transport tariffs and Cargo handling is still above average pre-pandemic, however, their trend is downwards.