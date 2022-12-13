The railway works in progress bring the port of Ravenna closer to the Brenner and the markets

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Center Settentrionale took stock of the works to strengthen the rail and road connections between the port of Ravenna and the markets, calling the news of recent days encouraging confirming the progress of two major projects aimed at enhance the strategic role of the port of call. On the one hand - explained the institution - work is proceeding concerning the Ferrara railway junction, whose conclusion is expected within a couple of years, and that means it will be soon available a direct connection between the port of Ravenna and the Brenner railway corridor bypassing the Bologna node, with all that this can entail in terms of Competitive advantage of the port hub for the transport of goods. In fact, a link road is being built that connects Rimini and Ravenna with Suzzara (Mantova), with a rail connection direct adapted to modern freight trains that will bypass the center of Ferrara, creating an alternative artery for all freight trains coming from or going to the port of Ravenna and which must reach or arrive from central and northern Europe. Work in progress, worth more than 66 million euros, are financed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport for 26.6 million, from the Emilia-Romagna Region with about 13 million, from Rete Ferroviaria Italiana for seven million and from the Municipality of Ferrara for Four million.
In addition, on December 6th the green light arrived of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to the proposal of project financing by Autostrada del Brennero Spa and approximately 7.2 billions of investment needed to proceed with the works that affect the A22 motorway. The harbour authority has highlighted that it is closer and closer, therefore, as underlined by the Region Emilia Romagna, "the green light to the final project for the realization of the Cispadana and the link road Campogalliano-Sassuolo, two fundamental arteries for the viability of Emilia-Romagna' and therefore for the port of call of Ravenna, especially in relation to goods affecting the ceramics district and those of the agri-food sector. With the favorable opinion expressed by the MIT a few days ago, the government can now proceed with the public notice by the end of the 2023 to arrive at the final assignment of the works.