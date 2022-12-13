Stefano Visintin has been confirmed as president of ASPT-ASTRA F.V.G., the regional association that brings together freight forwarders, terminal operators, rail carriers and MTOs operating in the logistics system of Friuli Venezia Giulia A Visintin, which is also president of Confetra F.V.G., in recent days the assembly expressed unanimous appreciation for the work done in recent years two mandates and full support from member companies also for the future
Outlining the programmatic guidelines for the next three years, Visintin, referring to the port of Trieste highlighted that the full implementation of the international free port regime (not already European Free Zone) remains one of the pieces to be put in its place, especially for the industrial processing of goods. Very - has Noted - it has been done in recent years: by decree on the management of the 25-year scheme launched in 2017, the acquisition of suitable spaces by the Interporto of Trieste, to get to the shift of the free point regime in the Freeste area. "Now - added Visintin - we are at the Test bench. Our focus on this issue is maxim. We want to give added value to traffic in Italy, allowing the greatest possible employment implications for the city and the Region. We trust that Rome will also be fully understood. the potential for the national economy'.
In his moral report the president of the association then recalled that the implementation of the Port Community System of Trieste with the road arrival notice form has demonstrated as a control and management computer system public can be efficient and streamlined, as well as ensuring the due impartiality in processing commercial data very much sensitive, if all components of the port community work in full synergy with the System Authority Harbour. On the other hand - he observed - it is necessary to accelerate to introduce e-CMRs and e-FTIs, since the digitization of customs documents promoted by the Agency of Customs and Monopolies does not currently correspond with the digitization of transport documents. "We Freight forwarders - he specified - we want to offer to our Clients these tools as soon as possible and no longer scan paper documents'.