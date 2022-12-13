A new Coast Guard search and rescue ship has been launched

Today in Messina, at the shipyards of Intermarine (group Immsi), the Coast Guard took delivery of the new ship Aurelio Visalli
, third of a class of naval units called "Angels of the Sea" designed for research and rescue at sea and dedicated to the personnel of the Corps who have lost his life during the service, who was awarded the Gold Medal for the high professionalism and sense of duty.
Godmother of the launching ceremony was Mrs. Tindara Grosso, wife of the 2nd chief Aurelio Visalli, formerly in service to the Port Authority of Milazzo, which lost the Life on October 6, 2020 in the heroic attempt to save two young people by the force of the sea and to whom the Medal was awarded d'Oro al Valor di Marina.
The ship Aurelio Visalli, as well as the twins Natale De Grazia, first of the class, and Roberto Aringhieri, responds to the characteristics of a new typology of ships conceived and designed to perform the most important that history and law entrust to the Coast Guard: Search and rescue at sea, a mission, which the new unit It can also play in extreme weather and sea conditions.
The Aurelio Visalli stands out for being one of the ships of the world's largest SAR (Search and Rescue) sector, as well as the longest "self-righting" boat and "unsinkable" never built in Italy. The ship, with ten crewmen, is over 33 meters long and is equipped with an advanced command and control system that ensures greater autonomy, greater accommodation capacities and a better logistics for the crew and for the shelter of castaways. It has a maximum speed of over 30 knots and at speed of 28 knots guarantees a range of over 1,000 nautical miles. The Aurelio Visalli was built with funds European Internal Security Funds 2014-2020 - Action 70.2.AS2 specification.