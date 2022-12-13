Project by MSC, Messina, Number1 and Interglobo to create a logistics hub in Genoa on the former Ilva areas

MSC, Ignazio Messina, Number1 and Interglobo presented at the Municipality of Genoa an expression of interest for the assignment of 270,000 square meters owned by Companies for Cornigliano, now the subject of surface rights to the company Steelworks of Italy. It is a portion of the area today not fully utilized of the total area of approximately 1,200,000 square meters of the former Ilva areas. The goal of the four Companies is the creation of a logistics hub of relevance national, with the creation of more than 400 new jobs and a significant social and productive impact, an increase in supply of services with infrastructural works that enhance the areas.
The municipal councillor delegated to the new settlements Davide Falteri, explained that "it is a Expression of interest open and therefore will be able to see Other companies join. The expression of interest - has specified - it is a written commitment on new hires for the Development of a predictive logistics hub, as logic asks us of the future. The former Ilva areas, heavily infrastructured and served from the proximity of the connections by sea, rail and air, are today underutilised, with very low employment density: with the new hub, in a portion of unused areas that are not would interfere with the activity of steelworks, a multiplier effect on employment of at least five times the working density of the area concerned'.
"The former Ilva areas - underlined the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci - are an essential asset for Genoa and its Development: strategic portions of territory for the growth of the city. Leave large portions of the area unused Cornigliano is a mistake we cannot bear any longer. The I say thinking first of all of the job opportunities that are lost, the possibility of building wealth where today We have nothing but deserted spaces. The administration's commitment municipal, for over five years now, is to attract companies in Genoa: in the face of the many requests and the strong Interest that there is in investing in our home, we must to be able to provide adequate space'.
"In 2023 - recalled the president of the Authority by Sistema Portuale del Mar Ligure Occidentale, Paolo Emilio Signorini - we will face strategic choices related to the new Plan Port regulator who will decide the fate of Genoa and the port for the next 30 years. Together with the Municipality and the Region we are Faced with a challenge: achieving the dual objective of enhancing the port areas of greatest interest to the city and to the at the same time allocating areas today outside the port to activities logistics with high technological and employment value naturally interconnected with port ones. If in past years you are not managed to give a clear, strategic and industrial destination to the former Ilva areas, today this is an opportunity that cannot be missing."