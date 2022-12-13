Agreement for the port and economic development of Sudan

The Government of Sudan, signed by the Minister of Finance, Jibril Ibrahim, signed a preliminary agreement with a consortium led by the UAE group Abu Dhabi Ports (AD Ports) and by Invictus Investment, a company listed on the Abu Stock Exchange Dhabi specializes in commodity trading, which would be granted exclusive right to develop and manage ports and zones economic in the African nation. In particular, the agreement provides for the possibility for the consortium to form joint ventures, partnerships and other agreements to support financing, development, construction and project management. These include would include the development of the port of Abu Amama, on the Red Sea.