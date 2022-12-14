Bolloré Africa Logistics signs a new agreement for the management of the terminal for forest products of the port of Douala

Bolloré Africa Logistics, a company that within the Half of next year will join the group shipowner Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) (
of the 1st April
2022), has signed with the Port Authority of Grants a concession contract for the management of Terminal Bois du Port de Douala (TBPD), the terminal for the movement of forest products of the Cameroonian port of call in which they operate over 400 employees and an annual traffic of 1.1 million of cubic meters. Bolloré Africa Logistics will take over in the management at the Société d'Exploitation des Parcs à Bois du Cameroun (SEPBC) of which the same group Bolloré is the majority shareholder.
The contractual agreement has a duration of 15 years. Bolloré Africa Logistics has announced that it intends to invest 15 billion CFA francs ($24 million) over the period of concession.