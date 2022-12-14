Italian ports lag behind both northern European ports and other Mediterranean ports

Italian ports? Late recovery from airports northern European ports but also compared to the other ports of the Mediterranean. This is reported by Federagenti, the federation of agents Italian seafarers, highlighting that if "the ports of the North Europe leaves 8% of the total volume of goods on the field enlivel, at the same time the ports of the Mediterranean gain the 7% of traffic, but it is mainly Spanish who benefit, French and Greeks. The Italian airports instead confirm their difficulties and even in 2022 they failed to benefit of what is now an evident crisis of the port northern European'.
The president of Federagenti, Alessandro Santi, suggests which Where should the national port strategy be: "Today - he explains - the viewfinder must be pointed and this must be done quickly on the countries of North Africa and the Middle East (the so-called MENA area) and on intra-Mediterranean traffic for the benefit not only of Italy but of Europe. China's crisis, exasperated anti-Covid policies, and the increasingly accentuated tendency of the United States to strengthen with reshoring phenomena the domestic production at the expense of imports - specifies Santi - are shifting the possible center of gravity of Italian traffic and European to the countries of the MENA area, which are already suppliers of fossil energy and potential producers of renewable energy Paramount. But - underlines the president of Federagenti - on these markets both Italy and Europe can and must do more, with a nosy policy of investments in technology and infrastructure by fostering industrial collaboration".