Seizure of more than 102 million euros from logistics companies BRT and Geodis

The financiers of the Provincial Command of Milan, as part of an investigation coordinated by the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Milan - District Anti-Mafia Directorate, are carrying out emergency preventive seizures against BRT (formerly Bartolini) and Geodis, two multinationals operating in the logistics, for a countervalue of over 102 million euros. The investigations, carried out by the Economic and Financial Police Unit of the Guardia di Finanza of Milan with the collaboration of the Sector Contrast Offenses of the Revenue Agency, have as their object the phenomenon of illicit supply of labour.
Over 100 financiers are also performing several Searches of natural and legal persons involved in the provinces of Milan, Bologna, Florence, Pavia and Treviso and are notifying warranty information on the subject of Administrative liability of institutions in relation to criminal offences committed by company managers.
The Guardia di Finanza has announced that the activities Investigations "have uncovered complex tax fraud characterized by the use, by multinationals, of invoices for legally non-existent transactions and from the stipulation of fictitious contracts for the supply of labour, in violation of industry regulations. In particular, Reconstructing the "labor chain", it is It was found that employment relationships with companies clients have in some cases been "shielded" by "filter companies" which in turn have availed themselves of of several cooperative societies ("tank" companies), while in others they were entertained directly with these the last that, headed by a single direction, have alternated in the time, transferring labor from one to the other, omitting systematically the payment of VAT and, in most cases, cases, social security and welfare charges'.
The Guardia di Finanza specified that "from the analysis in-depth analysis of the economic and financial situation of companies labour suppliers, it was also found that some of the they offset unduly charged taxes against credits non-existent taxation'.